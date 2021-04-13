Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,521. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

