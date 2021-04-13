Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $90.46

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.46, but opened at $87.57. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

