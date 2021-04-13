Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.90

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Insiders have sold 107,841 shares of company stock worth $5,409,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

