BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $$47.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

