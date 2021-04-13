B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,915. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

