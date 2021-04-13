Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 707.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,291. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

