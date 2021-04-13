Ryan Shay Sells 20,222 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Ryan Shay sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$21,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,513 shares in the company, valued at C$777,074.04.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.1692576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

