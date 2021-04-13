Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) One Day Volume Tops $145,164.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $145,164.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00259989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00672958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,119.94 or 0.99715397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.18 or 0.00914982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,942,913 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.