Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

