Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.