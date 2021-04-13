Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.99). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

TNP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,969. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

