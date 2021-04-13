Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 7,409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. 109,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,451. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

