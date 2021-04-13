Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.30 on Tuesday, hitting $800.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $734.26 and its 200 day moving average is $694.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

