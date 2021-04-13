Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

