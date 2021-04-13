Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 2.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

