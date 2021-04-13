JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $468.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

