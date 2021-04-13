Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

