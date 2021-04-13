Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,545. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.