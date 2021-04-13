Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Solitron Devices stock remained flat at $$7.35 on Tuesday. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Solitron Devices has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
About Solitron Devices
