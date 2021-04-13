Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUIC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 43,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,417. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

