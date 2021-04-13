Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 43,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,417. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
