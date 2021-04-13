Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Brett Kelly sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.44), for a total value of A$111,210.00 ($79,435.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 21st. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.