First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,067. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

