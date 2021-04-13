Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 95.3% in March

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,021,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAUG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 637,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,355. Tauriga Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.