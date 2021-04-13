Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.