Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 884.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $102.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

