ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.80 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00021701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

