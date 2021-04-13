stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.