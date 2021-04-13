SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,379,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 36,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

