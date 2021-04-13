Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,399. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,050,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.