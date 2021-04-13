CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,419. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

