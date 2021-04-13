Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.42% from the company’s previous close.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,589. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

