Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

