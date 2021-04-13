Hemington Wealth Management Buys 3,680 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 275.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

AMGN stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.