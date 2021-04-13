Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $259.06. 27,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,631. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $257.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

