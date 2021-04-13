Veracity Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

