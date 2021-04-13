Crown Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,375. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $106.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.