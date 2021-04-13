East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.81 and last traded at $72.90. 2,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 921,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

