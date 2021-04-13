Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 4.4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 91,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,035,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

