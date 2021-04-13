Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 852,688 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

