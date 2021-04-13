Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 4,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,014,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

