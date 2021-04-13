Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 9.4%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 3,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

