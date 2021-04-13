Winfield Associates Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

LDP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

