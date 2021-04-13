$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $64.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $65.90 million. First Foundation reported sales of $55.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $267.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.44 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.