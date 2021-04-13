iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. 34,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

