dKargo (DKA) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $207.57 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

