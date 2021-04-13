JustLiquidity Market Cap Reaches $56.71 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and $4.24 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $129.81 or 0.00204855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

