Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.47. 130,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,409. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

