Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

