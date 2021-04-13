4J Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 836,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05.

