4J Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

